Catherine Zeta-Jones and Her 16-Year-Old Daughter Twinned on Their Second Magazine Cover Together

Name a 16-year-old you’re more envious of than Carys Douglas … We’ll wait.

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas’s teenage daughter has the sort of last name that opens doors and attracts followers (87,915 of them, to be exact), but despite what people might say, Carys isn’t afraid of being associated with her famous parents — in fact, she welcomes it.

The 16-year-old just landed the cover of her second (!) September issue alongside her Oscar-winning mom. The mother-daughter duo grace the latest issue of Vanity Fair Spain in matching Fendi separates, which include an equestrian-chic beige blazer with white piping. (Click here to see the cover.)

Around the same time last year, Carys, then 15, and Catherine posed side-by-side on the cover of Town & Country.

Michael and Catherine also share a son, Dylan, 19, who’s a rising sophomore at Brown University.

Brown, Vanity Fair … The Douglas kids seem to be more than alright.