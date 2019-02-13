Catherine Zeta-Jones and Her Daughter Had Matching Mermaid Hair at the Michael Kors Show

Sometimes I like to tell myself that Catherine Zeta-Jones's hair must be fake. The color! The length! That barrel curl so ~effortless~ it could make Blake Lively drool (JK, Blake would never).

Today, my theory was foiled by a 15-year-old. That 15-year-old happens to be the daughter of Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas (whose hair, might I add, is also pretty incredible), Carys Douglas. You see, she, too, has the tresses that I pine after — thus proving that the Zeta-Jones tendrils are not the work of a talented stylist but a true feat of genetics.

Zeta-Jones was joined by hubby Michael as well as Carys at Michael Kors's Fall 2019 fashion show, which took place in New York on Wednesday morning. The trio had a cozy front row seat, tucked alongside Kate Hudson and Kerry Washington. The only person missing the party was Carys's big brother Dylan, who, to be fair, is probably busy hitting the books at Brown University.

Honestly, that just leaves more time for twinning for Catherine and Carys, who not only sported identical waves, but matchy matchy eyeshadow, too — the perfect complement to Zeta-Jones's burgundy wrap dress. Keeping with the '70s vibe (and with reckless disregard of the 30-degree temps), Carys paired her washed out blue bell bottoms with a white crop top she styled with a python skin jacket (bergdorfgoodman.com, $8,500).

When you're a member of the Zeta-Jones-Douglas household, you're never too old for a mommy-and-me moment.