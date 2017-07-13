Catherine Zeta-Jones's Children Are Always Camera-Ready, Even on a Roller Coaster

Isabel Jones
Jul 13, 2017

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas’s kids seem to be taking after their actor parents in all the best possible ways.

On Thursday, Mom posted a truly confounding photo of her 16-year-old son, Dylan, and her 14-year-old daughter, Carys. The snap in question shows the sibling pair posing for a photo while riding a roller coaster.

Caught mid-ride, the Douglas teens each sweep an arm up to rest on the back of their respective heads and place the other against their chin—it’s somewhere between the thinking face emoji :thinking: and the hand motions when voguing à la Madonna.

“300 feet up in the air, completely upside down, @dy1andand @Carys.douglas are camera ready!!! #TBT,” the actress captioned the throwback photo.

Color us impressed by the pure logistics of this image. A modeling career may very well be in the cards for the sibling duo.

