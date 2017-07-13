Catherine Zeta-Jones's Children Are Always Camera-Ready, Even on a Roller Coaster

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas’s kids seem to be taking after their actor parents in all the best possible ways.

On Thursday, Mom posted a truly confounding photo of her 16-year-old son, Dylan, and her 14-year-old daughter, Carys. The snap in question shows the sibling pair posing for a photo while riding a roller coaster.

Caught mid-ride, the Douglas teens each sweep an arm up to rest on the back of their respective heads and place the other against their chin—it’s somewhere between the thinking face emoji and the hand motions when voguing à la Madonna.

“300 feet up in the air, completely upside down, @dy1andand @Carys.douglas are camera ready!!! #TBT,” the actress captioned the throwback photo.

Color us impressed by the pure logistics of this image. A modeling career may very well be in the cards for the sibling duo.