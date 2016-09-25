Catherine Zeta-Jones Turns 47: See Her Incredible Beauty Transformation, from High School to Now

Happy birthday today to British beauty Catherine Zeta-Jones! The actress, who happens to share a birthday with her actor hubby, Michael Douglas, turns 47 today. Over the years, Zeta-Jones has received major recognition for her highly acclaimed acting roles, including one BAFTA Award, three Screen Actors Guild Awards, and one Academy Award.

Next up for Zeta-Jones is her portrayal of Old Hollywood actress Olivia de Havilland in Ryan Murphy's Feud—a series based on the legendary conflict between actresses Bette Davis and Joan Crawford on the set of Whatever Happened to Baby Jane? in the early '60s.

Equally as notable is the actress’s reputation as a Hollywood head-turner—whose beauty just keeps getting better with time. To see for yourself, click through our favorite beauty looks from the actress's high school days in the early '80s to now.

VIDEO: Catherine Zeta-Jones's Changing Looks

Happy birthday, Catherine!