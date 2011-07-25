Catherine or Charlene: Which Wedding Dress Would You Rather See?

Reuters; Palais Princier via Getty
Sharon Clott Kanter
Jul 25, 2011 @ 10:40 am

It's not only wedding season, it's wedding dress exhibit season! The bridal gowns of two new royals—Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge of the United Kingdom and Charlene Wittstock, Her Serene Highness Princess of Monaco—went on display last week. Catherine's Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen gown can be seen at Buckingham Palace, while Wittstock's Armani Prive gown is put on view at the Musee Oceanographique in Monaco. But, we wonder, which dress would you rather see? Cast your vote in the poll below!

Getty Images (2)

