Catherine Middleton's Nail Polish: Get the Look!

As we're meticulously following Catherine Middleton's North American tour outfits, we couldn't help but notice the classic buff-hued polish the Duchess of Cambridge sports on her nails. With all of the bright colors people are lacquering on this summer, Catherine's nails are a simple, refreshing change. "Neutral nail polishes are a safe and sophisticated choice for nails, especially for Kate," explains celebrity manicurist Ashlie Johnson, who works with Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston. "Middleton's nails are clean and fresh, and won't draw attention away from her Royal duties, or her fabulous wardrobe!" Want your own royal-inspired mani? Click "See the Photos" to check out similar shades now!