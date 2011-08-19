Catherine Loves Navy and White!

Catherine is in the navy! Today, the Duchess of Cambridge visited a community center affected by the riots in Birmingham, England wearing a blouse ($1,335 at Net-a-Porter.com) and skirt ($995 at Net-a-Porter.com) by Alexander McQueen, the same designer she chose for her wedding gown. Earlier this summer, she wore two more navy-and-white looks, a sailor dress by McQueen and a blouse and pleated skirt by Whistles during her North American tour. Tell us: Do you like to wear navy looks like Kate?

