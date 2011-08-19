Catherine Loves Navy and White!

AbacaUSA; WireImage; Ramey Photo
Sharon Clott Kanter
Aug 19, 2011 @ 12:00 pm

Catherine is in the navy! Today, the Duchess of Cambridge visited a community center affected by the riots in Birmingham, England wearing a blouse ($1,335 at Net-a-Porter.com) and skirt ($995 at Net-a-Porter.com) by Alexander McQueen, the same designer she chose for her wedding gown. Earlier this summer, she wore two more navy-and-white looks, a sailor dress by McQueen and a blouse and pleated skirt by Whistles during her North American tour. Tell us: Do you like to wear navy looks like Kate?

PLUS! Look back at all of Duchess Catherine’s North American tour outfits in the gallery.

