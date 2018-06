Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge brought along a special guest during her North American tour—her hairstylist James Pryce from the Richard Ward salon in London! This is the same guy who styled her chestnut tresses for her April wedding, and he delivered equally beautiful styles for her debut in Canada and the United States. From her signature carefree layers to her elegant half-updos, click "See the Photos" to check out the Duchess's hair looks!

