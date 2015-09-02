Cate Blanchett Will Star in a Lucille Ball Biopic 

Hollywood, she’s home!

Cate Blanchett may have just received the British Film Institute’s highest honor for her work last week, but there are no signs of the actress slowing down. Blanchett is once more looking for inspiration from decades past and has been cast as none other than Lucille Ball in a biopic that is bound to be both hilarious and heartwarming, The Wrap reports. Written by Aaron Sorkin, the man responsible for his prized work on The West Wing and The Social Network, the film will follow the late Hollywood favorite’s 20-year marriage to Desi Arnaz, the actor that she co-starred with in I Love Lucy. Escape Artists will produce the project along with Ball’s own children, Lucie Arnaz and Desi Arnaz Jr.—a true family affair. And while the next year is expected to come with major wins for Blanchett (she stars in Carol and Truth), we can’t help but already imagine how well she’ll take on the red-haired role. Can’t you see the resemblance?

Silver Screen Collection/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

