Gorgeous to Even More Gorgeous: See Birthday Girl Cate Blanchett's Changing Looks Through the Years

CelebrityPhoto.com; Steve Granitz/WireImage
InStyle Staff
May 14, 2015 @ 7:00 am

You'd never guess it by looking at her, but today marks Cate Blanchett's 46th birthday. We're toasting the Oscar winner's stellar career as one of the most esteemed and talented women of her generation. The Cinderella actress is perhaps best known for starring alongside Hollywood heavyweights in critically acclaimed films such as The Aviator, Elizabeth: The Golden Age, and Blue Jasmine, to name just a few. In honor of her big day, we're taking a look back at the actress’s transformation through the years, from 1994 to present.

PHOTOS: Cate Blanchett’s Changing Looks Through the Years

