Cate Blanchett Talks Skincare

True confession: We've lusted after Cate Blanchett's skin since her LOTR days. So at an event last week, we jumped at the chance to ask the star about her beauty regimen for her new stage role in Streetcar Named Desire. Blanchett confessed that all of her makeup is removed for the final scene and she faces the audience wearing only SK-II Facial Treatment Essence ($95.00/2.5oz, sk-ii.com) and Signs Eye Cream ($105, sk-ii.com). "It's an important step because I have to be barefaced," she told us. "But it also keeps my skin hydrated." Say no more, Cate! We definitely take your word for it.

—Hannah Morrill