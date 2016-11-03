Cate Blanchett Is a Low-Key Fashionista Wearing Saint Laurent to a Knicks Game with Her Kids

We've been seeing a lot of Cate Blanchett lately, thanks in part to the media frenzy surrounding her new film Ocean's 8, which recently started filming in New York City. The actress has been spotted on-set a few times with co-stars Sandra Bullock and Helena Bonham Carter in a few incredible long coats, but on Wednesday, we saw another side of her as she sat courtside at a Knicks game with her two sons: Dashiell, 14, and Roman, 12.