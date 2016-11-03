Cate Blanchett Is a Low-Key Fashionista Wearing Saint Laurent to a Knicks Game with Her Kids
We've been seeing a lot of Cate Blanchett lately, thanks in part to the media frenzy surrounding her new film Ocean's 8, which recently started filming in New York City. The actress has been spotted on-set a few times with co-stars Sandra Bullock and Helena Bonham Carter in a few incredible long coats, but on Wednesday, we saw another side of her as she sat courtside at a Knicks game with her two sons: Dashiell, 14, and Roman, 12.
The trio seemed to be having a great time cheering on the New York basketball team, with Cate looking casual-chic in a pair of black leather pants, a white collared shirt, and a standout Saint Lauren cardigan embellished with a sequin star. One of our favorite parts of her outfit has to be her fun aviator-style, pink-framed glasses. Coolest. Mom. Ever.
VIDEO: Cate Blanchett: 50 Best Dressed in Hollywood 2016
Blanchett recently landed on InStyle's 50 Best Dressed list for 2016, earning a much-deserved spot in the top 10. The 47-year-old mom of four has been a fashion force since her earliest acting days, and is a perennial red carpet darling, sporting looks from the most coveted designers every time she poses for the camera.
Whether she's on the red carpet or sitting courtside, one thing is for sure: Blanchett is most definitely a style icon. We can't wait to see what she steps out in next!