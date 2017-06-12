Cate Blanchett Was Just Given a Royal Title by Queen Elizabeth II

While Cate Blanchett has played characters with royal ties in the past, including her movies Elizabeth and Elizabeth: The Golden Age, it looks like her real life may actually start to imitate her art.

The Australian actress was honored by Queen Elizabeth II this week and named a Companion of the Order of Australia for her service to the performing arts, her humanitarian causes, directing artistic organizations, and general good role model behavior.

Blanchett was one of nearly 900 Australians recognized as part of Queen Elizabeth II's honors list this year. The honors list—which is released annually—is comprised of orders recognizing achievements and good works.

While the recognition is certainly a big deal, this is hardly the first time that Queen Elizabeth II has given an honor to an actress. The queen has recognized many celebrities for their charitable and artistic contributions, including Angelina Jolie and Kate Winslet, which means Blanchett is in good company.

So if you think Cate Blanchett's acting style seems fit for a queen, it looks like you're spot on.