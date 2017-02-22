Get Ready to Bow Down to Cate Blanchett Lip-Syncing in Drag for Charity

Cate Blanchett can add flawless lip-syncer to her long list of talents. On Monday night, the Academy Award-winning actress rocked New York gay bar Stonewall Inn with two politically-charged numbers, and her fabulous performance is giving us life.

The 47-year-old brought a whole new meaning to the word queen as she brought the house down at the benefit drag show for the Newton Action Alliance, which supports victims of gun violence. The Aussie native began the evening in a sequined leotard, which she paired with a low-cut blazer, glittery red lips and chandelier-style earrings for her old Hollywood-themed dramatic entrance. The actress began a sultry lip-syncing of Lesley Gore's "You Don't Own Me" as she made her way into the crowd, and ended the performance belting out the empowering tune with a group of women on stage.

I can't believe she really did that pic.twitter.com/NuEmjguCnQ — taylor (@roonscate) February 21, 2017

The star then took things to a new level as she changed into a pink pussy hat from the Women's March, a black bra, and a bedazzled belt as she sang back-up vocals of Adele's "Hello" along with Margeaux Powell.

#cateblanchett #margeauxpowell @newtownactionalliance @thestonewallinn A post shared by Stonewall (@thestonewallinn) on Feb 20, 2017 at 6:20pm PST

Watch Cate's fabulous full performance of "You Don't Own Me" above, and be prepared to bow down!