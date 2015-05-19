Cate Blanchett Makes a Statement in Black at the Cannes Film Festival

If there's anyone who can grab attention in a black gown, it's the ever-gorgeous Cate Blanchett. The Hollywood star wowed at the premiere of Sicario during the the 68th annual Cannes Film Festival today, where she glided down the red carpet in a dazzling Armani Privé number. The actress kept the rest of her look simple, adding a pair of thick gold cuffs and peep-toe heels.

But Blanchett wasn't the only immaculately dressed star at the event—see what Emily Blunt, Natalie Portman, Doutzen Kroes, and more stars wore in our gallery.

