Cate Blanchett Will Receive the British Film Institute's Highest Honor 

Oscar and Golden Globe-winning actress Cate Blanchett is adding another trophy to her presumably polished display case. This October, the star will be presented with the British Film Institute’s highest honor, the BFI Fellowship, during the London Film Festival, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The beauty is known for her memorable roles in films like Blue Jasmine, The Aviator, Elizabeth, and the Lord of the Rings trilogy, but her recent projects have also captivated the attention of the organization. Blanchett leads the picture Carol, an elegant, 1950s-themed timepiece that premiered at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, also stars Rooney Mara, and will receive its own gala screening in London. Additionally, she’s also receiving nods for her role in Truth, which chronicles a controversial CBS News report about the Vietnam War.

Not only are we looking forward to seeing the talent graciously accept her new award during the London Film Festival, which runs between Oct. 7 and 18, but we’re counting down the days until we can witness yet another stunning red carpet appearance.

RELATED VIDEO: Cate Blanchett's Red Carpet Moments

PHOTOS: Cate Blanchett's Changing Looks