Cate Blanchett Appointed as UN Global Goodwill Ambassador

Cate Blanchett has taken on many big roles in her life, but her latest one is particularly powerful. The United Nations refugee agency announced Tuesday that it has appointed the Oscar winner, 46, as a global Goodwill Ambassador.

"I am deeply proud to take on this role," Blanchett said in a video for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. "There has never been a more crucial time to stand with refugees and show solidarity. We are living through an unprecedented crisis, and there must be shared responsibility worldwide. It feels like we're at a fork in the road, do we go down the compassionate path or do we go down the path of intolerance?"

"As a mother, I want my children to go down the compassionate path," she added. "There's much more opportunity, there's much more optimism and there is a solution down that path," the mother of four said.

The announcement of Blanchett's appointment came after she returned from a mission to Jordan to see the ongoing humanitarian operation for people displaced by the conflict in Syria. While she was there, the Carol star met with Syrian refugees to learn more about the challenges they face every day, according to the UNHCR. That was just the latest of Blanchett's humanitarian efforts, though. Before her appointment, she worked closely with the agency for over a year to raise awareness about forcibly displaced refugees.

"Goodwill Ambassadors play a pivotal role in creating better public understanding and support for refugees, and never has there been a greater need to build these bridges," Filippo Grandi, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, said, adding that he was "very pleased" Blanchett had taken on the role. "She has already demonstrated great commitment to the cause and we look forward to seeing her inspire many more people in her new role."

Blanchett is the fashion statement-making humanitarian of our dreams. Can this woman get any more fabulous?