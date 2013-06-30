Catch Performances By Mariah Carey and Justin Timberlake at The 2013 BET Awards Tonight!

This may be the biggest BET Awards yet! Airing live tonight in Los Angeles at 8 PM EST, the 2013 BET Awards will feature a slew of performances by Mariah Carey, (who honored the late Whitney Houston at last year's show) Nicki Minaj, Ciara, Justin Timberlake, and many others. The festivities kicked off early this weekend at the BET Experience Festival on Friday, where Beyonce started the U.S. leg of her Mrs. Carter tour with a showstopping performance. Chris Tucker will be the host for tonight's festivities, and the red carpet is already shaping up to be exciting. Queen Bey, Alicia Keys, and Rihanna are all in the running for the Best Female R&B/Pop Artist award, while Kerry Washington, Gabrielle Union, and NBA champ Dwyane Wade are also scheduled to attend. Tune in to BET tonight at 8 PM EST to catch the show!

Plus, see what everyone wore to the BET awards last year.

