See Channing Tatum and His Abs in the New Film, White House Down, Out Today!

Who doesn't like starting the weekend with Channing Tatum? His latest film White House Down is in theaters today, and we're expecting to see plenty of high-octane action -- not to mention shots of his toned abs and biceps. Starring alongside Jamie Foxx, Joey King, and Maggie Gyllenhaal, Tatum plays a Capitol policeman and devoted father, an especially fitting role since he and wife Jenna Dewan-Tatum became first-time parents to their daughter, Everly. Amidst the drama, the star finds himself caught in the White House during a terrorist attack, and ends up having to juggle protecting the president (Foxx), and rescuing his daughter (King) from a hostage situation. See Tatum and his killer physique in White House Down, at theaters nationwide today!

