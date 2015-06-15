Catbird Is Launching a Trio of Mythology-Inspired Fragrances

Everyone's favorite indie jewelry line is branching out into beauty. Catbird, your go-to outpost for dainty jewelry and stacks of gold midi rings, has teamed up with New York City-based perfumer Obeah to launch three fragrances inspired by Greek mythology. Each scent in the trio takes a name from a notable muse, and does double-duty as a home and personal fragrance. "We thought a lot about how in New York, we so rarely go into each other's homes, and we catch a rare glimpse of them on Instagram," Catbird creative director and general manager Leigh Batnick Plessner explains to WWD. "It's kind of this mythic territory—what does it look like? What does it smell like, aside from your neighbor's cooking in the hallway? We love this idea of moving back and forth out of a space, and carrying the scent with you, and leaving it behind."

As a nod to the muse of epic poetry, the Calliope scent, which will also be available in a bath soak for $50, blends notes of honey rose and patchouli, while the Erato fragrance mixes tobacco, violet, and banana leaf for the muse of lyric poetry. Finally, the fresh mix of green elements, sandalwood, and Mediterranean fig make up the perfume named after Clio, the muse of history. Each of the fragrances will be available for $45 each at Catbird and catbirdnyc.com starting on June 25, with even more beauty offerings to come. Currently the Catbird team is in the process of creating another fragrance, and plans to roll out a line of color cosmetics, which we're already assuming will be as pretty as their catalog of dainty gold necklaces.

