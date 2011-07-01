Cat Deeley's So You Think You Can Dance Outfits: All the Details!

Image zoom Adam Rose/FOX

So You Think You Can Dance host Cat Deeley is giving InStyle the inside scoop about her outfits this season! Read what she says about her looks below, and see all of her Season 8 outfits in the gallery!

“I just love, love, love cocktail dresses with pockets—it gives a girl somewhere to store her lip gloss and candies! That’s why I loved my Catherine Malandrino dress. It was spray-painted perfection. We created a boho-punk-graffitti-artist vibe with loose waves, and a side French braid provided a hippie element. My makeup reflected the bright purples and pinks of street art. I embraced my inner punk with skin jewelry by J Maskrey applied to my breastplate—both feminine and tough. Shoes were stolen from Matthew Williamson's fashion show, with his permission, of course.”

— Cat Deeley