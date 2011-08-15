Cat Deeley's So You Think You Can Dance Outfits: All the Details!

So You Think You Can Dance host Cat Deeley is giving InStyle the inside scoop about her outfits this season! Read what she says about her looks below, and see all of her Season 8 outfits in the gallery!

“What does a girl wear to the finale? A custom made backless mini dress covered in scarlet sequins from Markus Lupfer, of course! Markus was kind enough to create an insanely sassy, super body-con dress that a girl definitely wouldn't wear to church! I teamed it with nude Jimmy Choo shoes and nothing else. Rehearsals actually ran over, and we only had forty minutes to get ready, so it was all hands on deck. We kept everything simple. Hair was luxurious tousled waves. Makeup was a mixture of flesh tones, with loads of lashes. As I ran to the stage, it suddenly dawned on me, we'd created our own version of Kelly LeBrock in Weird Science!” MORE: Follow Cat on Twitter!

— Cat Deeley