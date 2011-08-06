Cat Deeley's So You Think You Can Dance Outfits: All the Details!

So You Think You Can Dance host Cat Deeley is giving InStyle the inside scoop about her outfits this season! Read what she says about her looks below, and see all of her Season 8 outfits in the gallery!

"I'm always on the lookout for my latest fashion find — even if it's thousands of feet above sea level, in the middle of the mountains, mid ski run! I was on holiday with friends in Courcheval, a chic town at the foot of Mont Blanc. I'd stopped for my mid afternoon coffee and obligatory hot toddy with my instructor, and in the distance I caught sight of the Valentino sign. In a flash, skis were off and we were walking through the door. I fell in love with this super girly, pale pink pearl and lace confection. The detail is so delicate and beautifully done that a girl can't help but swoon. My shoes were snakeskin Louboutins and I wore a giant pearl cocktail ring from Accessorize."

— Cat Deeley