Cat Deeley's So You Think You Can Dance Outfits: All the Details!

So You Think You Can Dance host Cat Deeley is giving InStyle the inside scoop about her outfits this season! Read what she says about her looks below, and see all of her Season 8 outfits in the gallery!

“My dress was a brown lace, mini with tiny silver sequins that I bought from Topshop over 10 years ago! I loved the sleeves and high neck in contrast to the super short hemline. My shoes were silver snakeskin sandals from Jimmy Choo. Hair was big and supermodel sexy. My makeup look was like a bronze goddess, with lots of metallic definition on my eyes, shiny cheeks and glossy lips. My dress was a hit once again. An oldie, but a goodie!”

— Cat Deeley