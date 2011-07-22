Cat Deeley's So You Think You Can Dance Outfits: All the Details!

So You Think You Can Dance host Cat Deeley is giving InStyle the inside scoop about her outfits this season! Read what she says about her looks below, and see all of her Season 8 outfits in the gallery!

“An uber space bunny was beamed down to planet earth to explore the human race. What does she wear? A sequined, out of this world, Matthew Williamson mini shift dress, of course! A gold, futuristic, Melinda Maria cuff. And Louboutin shoes, a contrasting concoction of sparkles and spikes! My hair was enhanced with clip-in extensions, then ironed straight and shiny. Make up was minimal, just a wash of color on the eye and a hot pink lip. I call it “The girl who fell to earth.”

— Cat Deeley