Cat Deeley's So You Think You Can Dance Outfits: All the Details!

So You Think You Can Dance host Cat Deeley is giving InStyle the inside scoop about her outfits this season! Read what she says about her looks below, and see all of her Season 8 outfits in the gallery!“I was nominated for an Emmy! I arrived at work and the whole team was in my dressing room with champagne, balloons and group hugs. The show has several nominations, so there's a real celebratory buzz at the studio. I told the girls, “I just want to be simple, natural , glossy and happy." Amy defined my eyes with some golden brown shadows. Sallie just enhanced my natural wave. I wore a classic French Connection dress, a Matthew Williamson belt, vintage Gucci shoes and some gypsy earrings my mom bought for me. This is a day I will never, ever forget. My look was timeless, natural and most definitely me."MORE: Follow Cat on Twitter!

— Cat Deeley