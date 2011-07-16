Cat Deeley's Night at the BAFTAs

So You Think You Can Dance host Cat Deeley hosted the BAFTA Brits to Watch party last week with royal guests Prince William and Duchess Catherine, and she gave us the inside scoop about the event! Read her blog entry below. So what's a girl to do when she's invited to the ball to meet the Prince and there's not a Fairy Godmother in sight? Pay a visit to Dior, of course! The first dress that caught my eye, and in an ‘Eureka!’ moment, I found the Holy Grail—a delicious, almost ‘30s-inspired concoction of pale hyacinth blue lace. I teamed it with silver snakeskin Jimmy Choo heels, a vintage bag, and my own jewelry.

The big discussion among my glamour squad was What will Kate be wearing? I guessed Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen and I was right! I thought Kate looked wonderful in her glamorous dress. It was classic and chic, highlighted her tiny waist, and was reminiscent of a young, offensively beautiful Grace Kelly in High Society. I've met the Princes several times before and they never fail to be jaw-droppingly charming. The couple seemed to work their magic on all of the Hollywood A-list guests, like Nicole Kidman and Blake Lively.

I chatted with Jennifer Lopez, who brought along her mom, and both ladies couldn't have been cuter. Elisabeth Moss, Don Cheadle and Dominic Cooper sat next to me—poor Dom had to put up with quite a lot of teasing and high volume renditions of Mamma Mia. But I have to say, my highlight of the evening happened before the event, when I arrived at the theater and also walking in was… Barbra Streisand! I died! But I couldn't quite work up the courage to say ‘Hello Dolly.’ Next time!

— Cat Deeley