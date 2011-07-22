Cat Deeley's Emmy Nomination, Rachel Zoe's Lipstick Line, and More!

1. Cat Deeley sounds off on her Emmy nomination for hosting So You Think You Can Dance. [TVLine]

2. Rachel Zoe is launching a new line of lipsticks called Exude! [Sassybella]

3. Sephora debuted an iPad app with an interactive catalogue and video — and it's free! [WWD]

4. NARS' revamped website has how-to guides and application tips! [StyleList]

5. Exercise made fashionable! Check out Roberto Cavalli's new stationary bike. [Refinery29]

6. The key to breaking in your sandals? Soak them in water before wearing. [RealSimple]