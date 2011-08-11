Cat Deeley Shows Off Her Award-Winning Handbag

Each week Cat Deeley gives us the designer details on her amazing So You Think You Can Dance outfits, so to say thank you we presented the stylish (Emmy nominated!) host with the sparkling minaudiere that was named Best Red Carpet Ready Evening Bag at the 2011 Independent Handbag Designer Awards. "I love the fact that you can't decide whether it's modern or vintage," Deeley told us of the Clara Kasavina creation (made of hand sculpted metal and sparkling Swarovski Elements) after showing it off on the red carpet at our Summer Soiree in L.A. "I actually built my outfit around it, which isn't something I would normally do." For more of Cat Deeley's style, click through the gallery to browse her hottest So You Think You Can Dance looks!