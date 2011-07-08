Cat Deeley’s So You Think You Can Dance Outfits: All the Details!

So You Think You Can Dance host Cat Deeley is giving InStyle the inside scoop about her outfits this season! Read what she says about her looks below, and see all of her Season 8 outfits in the gallery!

"I recently saw Beyonce perform at Glastonbury—what a performer, what a voice, what a gal! So my look was Beyonce meets Gladiator. I wore an Elie Tahari dress that I cinched at the waist with a Matthew Williamson studded belt. Shiny spikes covered my Givenchy shoes. The Glamour squad gave me Bigger-the-Better hair and dark smokey gray-black eye. They say all women want a noble brute—now all I have to do is find my Russell Crowe!"

— Cat Deeley