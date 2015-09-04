Cat Deeley Is Expecting Her First Child

Cat Deeley is going to be a mom! The So You Think You Can Dance host announced she is pregnant with her first child with husband comedian Patrick Kielty on Thursday. "Exciting news ... Paddy and I are so happy to be expecting our first child in the spring ... Lucky us," she wrote on Twitter. Deeley, 38, and Kielty, 44, have been married since 2012, when they tied the knot in a ceremony in Rome.

After announcing the news, the British beauty received lovely messages of congratulations from her friends and fans, though her TV producer texted her something interesting. He wrote, "Right ... Can you call me when you get a second ... Jeff and I are going to a soft cheese and shellfish party. Want to come?"

Deeley found it so funny (since pregnant women aren't supposed to eat either) she shared the text conversation on Instagram. "My producer's response to our exciting news! I laughed til I cried," she wrote in the caption. "You don't want to know my TV reply!"

Season 12 of So You Think You Can Dance currently airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

