Cat Deeley On Katie Holmes's SYTYCD Style

To mark the 100th episode of So You Think You Can Dance, stylish host Cat Deeley welcomed special guest Katie Holmes. "Katie looked fantastic in a black satin boy blazer, trilby hat and Chanel sequin shorts. She's got legs just go on for days," says Deeley of the ensemble Katie wore for her Judy Garland-inspired performance of "Get Happy." "But I have to say Suri is my new style icon! She came down to the studio in a very fashion-forward floral print dress—she's our glamour girl of the future!"

