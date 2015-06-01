Sneak Behind the Scenes with Cat Deeley at the Critics' Choice Awards

It's been five years since Cat Deeley hosted the 5th Annual Critic's Choice Television Awards, but the So You Think You Can Dance emcee got into the swing of things like she'd never stepped off the the stage. Deeley, along with Seth MacFarlane, kept the show rolling, and even won an award of her own—for best reality series host—at Saturday night's event. She documented her experience just for InStyle, to give us the chance to see what it's really like to be a part of such a star-studded evening.

(Image at the top) "Look 1 for the red (actually blue) carpet! Azzaro dress and amazing jewels by XIV Karats!"

"Skyping with my husband before the live show! Multi-tasking!"

"The Genius that is Seth MacFarlane!"

"Love this lady – she’s hilarious, fabulous, and TALL!"

"Hangin’ with my homies…"

"I really AM obsessed with Cookie! #fangirl"

"James Corden...and the photo bomb credit goes to my producer James Breen"

