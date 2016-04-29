Cash Warren Celebrates Wife Jessica Alba’s Birthday with the Sweetest Message

Jessica Alba celebrated her 35th birthday on Thursday with a day of gorgeous gifts, delicious meals, adorable artwork from her kids, and a sweet message from her hubby Cash Warren.

Warren took to Instagram to share a photo from Alba’s birthday celebration, accompanying it with a heartwarming caption. “I still get butterflies in my stomach around you. I still wake up in the middle of the night and smile because you’re next to me. I still laugh at your jokes. I am still inspired by you. I’m still in awe of your beauty,” he wrote. “The only thing that’s changed since the first day I met you is our age. Happy Birthday my sweet love!!!”

If that wasn’t enough to make you swoon, the Honest Company co-founder also posed with daughters Honor and Haven, showing off a gorgeous bouquet of flowers and yummy cake from her family on Instagram.

Feeling so loved today 🎂 A photo posted by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on Apr 28, 2016 at 10:57pm PDT

From mah babies💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗 A photo posted by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on Apr 28, 2016 at 10:09am PDT

It looks like this 35-year-old had the perfect birthday celebration.