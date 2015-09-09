"Car Wash Skirts" Are Really a Thing—Here's Why You Need to Add One to Your Wardrobe

Every so often a new style rolls around and it's suddenly a force to reckon with—though what isn't from Dior (above) anyway? But what happens when, because a style feels so new, you're not exactly sure what to call it? That was the case with this skirt style.

After a long debate, some of my fellow fashion editors and I have decided to go with "the car wash skirt." Perhaps this seems like a natural choice since its wide strips of fabrics swish, sway, and slap with every move, but here are some of our other contenders: The multi-slit skirt, the extreme slit skirt ... a few others were thrown out there, too.

Imaxtree (3)

Whatever you choose to call it, be sure to give it a go for fall, as the trend didn't just pop up on the Dior runway, it also made a mark at Oscar de la Renta, Tommy Hilfiger, and Proezna Schouler (above, left to right).

Shop the Car Wash Skirt Trend

Courtesy

1. Dondup, $110; farfetch.com. 2. Prabal Gurung, $1,025; farfetch.com. 3. Tibi, $385; tibi.com. 4. Alexander Wang, $985; harrods.com. 5. Blumarine, $476; farfetch.com. 6. Zara, $129; zara.com.

