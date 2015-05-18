Carrie Underwood's Husband Just Shared the Cutest Father-Son Selfie

Whoever said that selfies were annoying hadn't seen the snap Mike Fisher, Carrie Underwood's husband, took with their adorable young son.

The Nashville hockey player gave us a shirtless smile as he posed with his baby boy for the camera (below). Fisher captioned the photo, "Me and my little man #lifeisgood."

Do you see those adorable cheeks on 2-month-old Isaiah Michael Fisher? Life has to be good. Underwood certainly agrees—she reposted the photo and added, "They have my heart."

They have my heart... #Repost @mfisher1212 ・・・ Me and my little man #lifeisgood A photo posted by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on May 15, 2015 at 7:09pm PDT

Underwood and Fisher welcomed their baby boy Isaiah on Feb. 27. And since becoming a mother, the country singer hasn't missed a beat. On top of her music career, Underwood also has been supporting American troops as the face of Almay's campaign and launched her first fitness line. It sounds like a lot, but with these two handsome guys cheering Underwood on the new mom is unstoppable.

