Carrie Underwood's Holiday Special

Carrie Underwood is returning to FOX tonight for a star-studded holiday special, featuring new music from her upcoming album plus all the holiday classics—and her signature glamorous style! From an ice-blue gown adorned with an oversize bow to a sparkly white minidress, Underwood's stage looks on tonight's sing-a-long are sure to be as captivating as her voice. In addition to fashion, you can expect lots of laughs with funny ladies Kristin Chenoweth and Christina Applegate joining Underwood for a tribute to '60s music, complete with hot-pink party dresses and blond bouffants! The country star will also team up for duets with fellow American Idol winner David Cook and country music stars Dolly Parton and Brad Paisley.

Carrie Underwood: An All-Star Holiday Special airs tonight at 8pm EST on FOX.

— Joyann King