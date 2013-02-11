Carrie Underwood's Grammys 2013 Performance Dress: All the Details!

Carrie Underwood truly lit up the Grammys stage! When she started singing "Two Black Cadillacs," her custom silver Theia dress came to life by projecting images that reflected the somber tone of the song. "On my last tour, we did an LED dress so I think that kinda sparked it," Underwood told reporters backstage of the dress. "We wanted it to be artful and dramatic. There are so many big performances at the Grammys, I just like to stand still and sing sometimes. So this was the best way to do that, and it still created something visually attention capturing and beautiful." Theia creative director Don O'Neill custom-designed the dress for Carrie in 80 hours over three days, using French fabrics hand-selected by the singer and her team, including 10 yards of Duchess Satin and 100 yards of tulle and crinoline. (Fun fact: the inside corset is hand embroidered with thousands of Swarovski crystals!) "When I received the call from [Carrie’s stylist] Trish Townsend asking me to make the dress, I felt a rush of excitement and immediately said I’d be thrilled and honored to design a gown for her,” O'Neill said in a statement. Watch the performance in the clip above!

Plus, see what everyone wore on the red carpet!

— Meghan Blalock, with reporting by Andrea Simpson