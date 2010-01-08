Carrie Underwood's Dream Dress

We got the scoop on what Carrie Underwood envisions wearing when she marries fiance Mike Fisher. Underwood told InStyle.com exclusively: "I want it to be pretty traditional. I think I want flowers on it—not real flowers! It'll probably be by someone I've worked with before," she told us. Whatever gown she chooses, her wedding style is off to a great start thanks to Fisher's good taste in engagement rings. "My ring is by Jonathon Arndt. I love him to death. Mike knew that by all the little boxes in my room!"

