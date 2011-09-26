Carrie Underwood's Bangs Are Back!

Lionel Hahn/AbacaUSA; Eric Charbonneau/WireImage
Caitlin Petreycik
Sep 26, 2011 @ 1:50 pm

While Carrie Underwood has long been a champion of the perfect side-swept bangs, she changed up her blond 'do with soft, eyelash-skimming fringe! The singer debuted the look last week in Los Angeles, the first tme we've seen her in straight bangs since 2008. Tell us: Do prefer her bangs side-swept or straight? Let us know in the comments below!

See more hair transformations in the gallery!

MORE HAIR NEWS:Try on Carrie Underwood's Hairstyles!• Fall Haircut Ideas You’ll LoveRose Byrne's Blunt BangsNina Dobrev's Hair Care Secrets!

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!