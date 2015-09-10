Carrie Underwood Shares the Workout That Keeps Her in Shape (And Saves Her Time!) Post-Baby

Carrie Underwood made her New York Fashion Week debut this morning, and her workout gear had us wanting to hit the gym, stat. The multi-hyphenate star presented the latest designs for her line of chic fitness lifestyle apparel Calia by Carrie Underwood—which will expand with swimwear in the spring—as a stream of her hit songs played in the background.

We caught up with the star post-show, who dished on how her fitness routine has changed now that she's a mom (Underwood welcomed a son named Isaiah with husband Mike Fisher on Feb. 27). "I’ve run a lot more this year than I ever have before. It’s the easiest kind of workout—you don’t have to think about planning it," she told InStyle. "When I have time, I like to plan my workout out, but right now I just throw on headphones and I’m out the door. I don’t have time to think about it."

RELATED: Carrie Underwood Explains How Her Workouts Have Changed Since Having a Baby

Plus, running has one particularly important benefit: the singer can bring her son along. "Sometimes he’s a part of the workout! He loves being outside, so I can go for a jog and push him in the stroller," she shares. "He’s kind of this added little thing into my workout. I’ve literally done squats holding him before, lifting him up, and he just laughs."

Sometimes you have to work your baby into your workout...but that's ok because the world is your playground! #MonkeyBars #WorkoutAnywhere @caliabycarrie #StayThePath A photo posted by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Aug 27, 2015 at 8:53am PDT

And make no mistake, when it comes to her fashion collection, she's her own best advertisement. "I definitely incorporate the clothes into my everyday wardrobe," Underwood shares. "It’s easy. I feel like this line is really easy to throw on for or after a workout, but you can also wear it on its own with jeans and heels." When it comes to her inspiration, that never changes. "Real women inspire me," she says. "They are moms, and they are wives, and they are daughters, and they have a job, and they are running around trying to take care of everybody and everything and everyone. We try to create pieces for them."

Here are a few pieces from our new swimwear collection launching in Spring ’16. #NYFW A photo posted by CALIA by Carrie (@caliabycarrie) on Sep 10, 2015 at 8:12am PDT

You can shop the Calia by Carrie Underwood line at caliastudio.com.

RELATED: Watch Carrie Underwood's New "Smoke Break" Music Video