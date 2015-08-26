Carrie Underwood Explains How Her Workouts Have Changed Post-Baby

Between designing a chic activewear line that will make its New York Fashion Week debut next month, working on a new album, and having a 4-month-old baby at home, Carrie Underwood is one busy lady—and she's showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon. Yahoo! Health recently caught up with the star, where she dished on how her workouts have changed post-baby, the best parts of designing Calia, the healthy food she just can’t stand, and more.

Underwood reveals that as far as activewear goes, it's more applicable now than it has been at any other time in her life. "I feel like it’s made it even more relevant to my life. Being a mom, there’s not a lot of extra time. Sometimes workouts just have to happen when they can. And if I’m ready for anything in what I’m wearing, that’s one less step. [After], I can go to the grocery store, and I don’t feel like I have to go change my clothes because I’m a sweaty mess," she says. "It’s all about layering, transition pieces—going from one part of your day to the next. If I go out, I don’t feel like I have to change my entire outfit, because I’m like, 'OK, I’ve got the sweater, and I just need to put on some pants and some cute shoes and I’m ready to go.'"

The singer looks better than ever—just watch her smokin' hot new music video for proof—and that's due to both her hard work at the gym and in the kitchen. "I’ve been making a lot of zucchini noodles lately," she shares, revealing that she loves all vegetables except for eggplant. "I can make a big Tupperware thing full of [zucchini noodles] if I have a few extra minutes, and I’ll grab a big handful and put some sauce on it. That’s an easy, healthy go-to."

And when it comes to her favorite workout, she's all about keeping it fresh. "I really like to switch it up, and it depends how much time I have, but there’s nothing like a good run," Underwood says. "I’ve run more this summer than I have probably ever [run before]. Before I’d feel like, 'Oh my gosh, it’s too hot.' But now, I can’t wait to get out and sweat. And if you have the right clothes that don’t make you feel sticky and gross, there’s just something different about it."

