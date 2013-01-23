Carrie Underwood Toasts to Grammy Nominees and More!

With just more than two weeks until the big show, the Grammy nominees celebrated last night in Nashville at a party held in their honor. Jonathan Jackson, star of the musical show Nashville, and Grammy nominee Carrie Underwood posed together at the event, which was held at the Loews Vanderbilt Hotel in the heart of the Tennessee capital city. Tune in to CBS at 8/7c on February 10 to see who takes home the gilded gramophones

See more of this week's biggest parties!

MORE:• This Year's Grammy Nominees• Beyoncé and Tina Turner on Stage• Grammys 2012 Hair Trend: Pretty Pompadours