Carrie Underwood Toasts to Grammy Nominees and More!

Frederick Breedon/WireImage for NARAS
Meghan Blalock
Jan 23, 2013 @ 1:41 pm

With just more than two weeks until the big show, the Grammy nominees celebrated last night in Nashville at a party held in their honor. Jonathan Jackson, star of the musical show Nashville, and Grammy nominee Carrie Underwood posed together at the event, which was held at the Loews Vanderbilt Hotel in the heart of the Tennessee capital city. Tune in to CBS at 8/7c on February 10 to see who takes home the gilded gramophones

