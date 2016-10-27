Carrie Underwood's Little Boy Is Completely Mesmerized by the Big Apple

Having Carrie Underwood as your mom certainly has its perks. Just ask her 1-year-old son Isaiah Michael Fisher. This little guy's got it all: killer lullabies, great genes, and the chance to see the world before your second birthday.

Although he wasn't exactly impressed with their recent trip to Alaska, Isaiah seems enamored with New York City. The toddler was in town with his Grammy-winning mother earlier this week for the Madison Square Garden stop on her whirlwind Storyteller Tour.

On Wednesday night Underwood shared a sweet photo of her boy—dressed in the cutest pair of firetruck pajamas—gazing out at the bustling streets of Manhattan from a floor-to-ceiling window of a high-rise building. "The boy taking in N.Y.C. ..." the 33-year-old captioned the 'gram alongside a single heart emoji.

Up next for the superstar mom? On Nov. 2, Underwood is set to host the 2016 Country Music Association Awards with fellow country star Brad Paisley for the ninth consecutive year in a row. On top of the hosting duties, she's also nominated for four awards, including Female Vocalist of the Year and Album of the Year.