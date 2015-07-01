Carrie Underwood Nails Wiz Khalifa's Rap in Her "See You Again" Mashup

Carrie Underwood stunned her concert crowd by performing a mashup of Wiz Khalifa's song "See You Again" with her own song of the same name. [Rolling Stone]

Here are more must-clicks to visit during your lunch break:

1. Tom Hanks might be a huge fan of the U.S. women's national soccer team, but the ladies proved that they love him even more with this cute mockup player bio for Hanks. [Sports Illustrated]

2. A solar-powered plane has embarked on a risky flight around the world and is breaking records as it crosses the Pacific Ocean [CNN]

3. Sylvester Stallone is back in the riveting first trailer for Creed. This time Rocky Balboa teams up with Adonis, played by Michael B. Jordan, the son of the infamous Apollo Creed. [Variety]

4. Siri's feisty response to the question, "What's zero divided by zero," puts thousands of iPhone users in their place. [Time]

5. These Girl Scouts raised more than $250,000 in a crowd-funding campaign, created after they returned $100,000 that the donor said "could not be used to support transgender girls." [Buzzfeed​]