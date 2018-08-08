Carrie Underwood Is Pregnant with Her Second Child

Carrie Underwood is preparing to bump, bump, bump it up because yes, she’s pregnant with her second child with husband (and former NHL player) of eight years, Mike Fisher.

Country music’s princess shared the news on Instagram Wednesday morning in the same clip in which she shared information for her upcoming 2019 Cry Pretty tour. “I have a lot of news to share with you guys,” she said in the clip. “Mike, Isaiah and I are absolutely over the moon and excited to be adding another little fish to our pond.”

Her soon-to-arrive second little fish will swim alongside Isaiah Michael, her 3-year-old son. Interestingly, the news comes a week after Underwood faced some criticism after suggesting that there’s a right age to give birth in an interview with Redbook. “I’m 35, so we may have missed our chance to have a big family,” she told the magazine.

"We always talk about adoption and about doing it when our child or children are a little older. In the meantime, we're lucky to be a part of organizations that help kids, because our focus right now in our lives is helping as many kids as possible," she said. Some fans on Twitter weren’t happy, and many pointed to a recent study published by The New York Times, which demonstrated the average age of new moms has climbed from 21 in 1972 to 26.3 in 2016.

If it slipped your mind, Underwood spent a lot of time making headlines earlier this year after returning to the spotlight at the 2018 ACM Awards in April following a fall that left her with a broken wrist, over 40 stitches, and months of recovery. Since, she’s taken to Instagram several times to provide updates about her life as an entertainer and mom.

“You just make room and you learn how important that family time is, and to be able to spend time and carve out some of that and maybe get to go on vacation and maybe get to go on a cruise — that stuff is so important to, like I said, make time for family,” she told People in April of finding balance. “That’s what it’s all about.”

Congrats, girl.