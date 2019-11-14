Twitter Is Convinced that Carrie Underwood Is Pregnant Again
She co-hosted the CMAs tonight.
Carrie Underwood welcomed her son Jacob last January, but fans are convinced that she and husband Mike Fisher could be adding one more member to their family. As co-host of the Country Music Awards, Underwood had plenty of time on stage and during one of her performances, a particular beaded orange dress had fans seeing a baby bump.
Underwood sang alongside her co-hosts, Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton, for the show's opening number. Together, they paid tribute to the women of country music, inviting fellow artists The Highwomen, Martina McBride, Tanya Tucker, Sara Evans, Terri Clark, Jennifer Nettles, Gretchen Wilson and Crystal Gayle to join them. Underwood's dress, which was covered in beading and fringe, did show a little bit of what looked to be a bump.
Viewers were quick to point out what looked to be a baby on the way. Some were convinced and others were less certain.
They may not have seen what Underwood looked like when she was walking the red carpet. In her naked dress, she looked markedly less baby-on-the-way.
Underwood and Fisher have two sons, Jacob and Isaiah. They haven't announced anything about baby No. 3, but if fans' tweets have anything to say about it, the family should be announcing some big news soon.