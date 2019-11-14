Twitter Is Convinced that Carrie Underwood Is Pregnant Again

Carrie Underwood welcomed her son Jacob last January, but fans are convinced that she and husband Mike Fisher could be adding one more member to their family. As co-host of the Country Music Awards, Underwood had plenty of time on stage and during one of her performances, a particular beaded orange dress had fans seeing a baby bump.

Underwood sang alongside her co-hosts, Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton, for the show's opening number. Together, they paid tribute to the women of country music, inviting fellow artists The Highwomen, Martina McBride, Tanya Tucker, Sara Evans, Terri Clark, Jennifer Nettles, Gretchen Wilson and Crystal Gayle to join them. Underwood's dress, which was covered in beading and fringe, did show a little bit of what looked to be a bump.

Image zoom Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Image zoom Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

RELATED: Carrie Underwood Marks Her First Red Carpet Appearance Post-Baby with a Double Leg Reveal

Viewers were quick to point out what looked to be a baby on the way. Some were convinced and others were less certain.

You look amazing Reba I just saw you you sound great Carrie underwood love the dress I’m wondering if she’s pregnant. — Lori (@Lorig1212) November 14, 2019

Is Carrie Underwood pregnant again? #CMAawards — Sara (@SaraSeeSee) November 14, 2019

Carrie Underwood pregnant no doubt about it — August 7th’s LeoTheCap🦁 (@LawrenceTheShow) November 14, 2019

Currently wondering if Carrie Underwood is pregnant... 🤔 — Britt Bossman Austin (@BrittBAustin) November 14, 2019

Is Carrie Underwood pregnant again?? #CMAawards — Shelby Arians (@AriansShelby) November 14, 2019

Is it just me or does Carrie Underwood look pregnant again?! 😅 @CountryMusic #CMAawards — Randi Payseur (@randi429) November 14, 2019

Ummmm... anyone else notice how @carrieunderwood just slightly held her stomach & that green dress hugged her tummy? 👀👀



Is Carrie pregnant?! #CMAawards — C 😘✌️ (@PA_CurvyGirl) November 14, 2019

RELATED: Carrie Underwood's After-Baby Realization Is so Relatable

They may not have seen what Underwood looked like when she was walking the red carpet. In her naked dress, she looked markedly less baby-on-the-way.

Image zoom Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Underwood and Fisher have two sons, Jacob and Isaiah. They haven't announced anything about baby No. 3, but if fans' tweets have anything to say about it, the family should be announcing some big news soon.