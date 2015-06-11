Carrie Underwood Shows Off Her Incredible Post-Baby Body at the 2015 CMT Music Awards

A mere three months ago, Carrie Underwood gave birth to her baby boy, Isaiah Fisher, and she stepped out looking better than ever in a white embellished mini by Thomas Wylde for the 2015 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn. She accessorized the look with a pewter clutch by Deepa Gurnani.

Underwood shared the cutest photo of her hubby and son posing for a selfie on Instagram a few weeks ago, leaving us wondering when she would make her debut back on the red carpet. The chart topping singer is nominated for five awards this year, but it looks she's also deserving of an award for hottest new mamma.

