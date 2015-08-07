Carrie Underwood Posted a No-Makeup Selfie—and She's Stunning

Carrie Underwood might have her hands full with her newborn son and busy music career, but the country singer doesn't look stressed out at all—in fact, she looks more radiant than ever in a makeup-free selfie (at the bottom) that she posted on Instagram.

The 32-year-old shared the bare-faced photo with her over 2 million followers, and it sounds like she enjoyed an awesome workout right before uploading the photo. She explained in the caption, "Cloudy but no rain = perfect day to run outside! 1mi treadmill warm up, tabata arms and abs, finish up with a 3 mile run/lunge up the hills."

Underwood didn't pose alone, and it looks like someone else loves her fresh-faced look just as much as we do. The new mom captured the photo with her dog by her side and added to the caption, "I'm a sweaty mess, but fortunately I have sweet Penny to help get me cleaned up!"

