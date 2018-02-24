Carrie Underwood Shares a New Selfie Post-Fall, and Her Fans Couldn't Be More Supportive

Carrie Underwood's fans are here for her, no matter what!

ICYMI, the 34-year-old country singer took a nasty fall in November, breaking her wrist and requiring more than 40 stitches on her face. Underwood has yet to reveal the specifics of her face injuries or make a public appearance since the accident, but she's slowly opening up to fans, posting a selfie with her husband yesterday.

In the photo, Underwood holds a red X over her mouth, and her husband, Mike Fisher, is rocking the same mark on his hand. In the caption, the singer explains that they're representing the End It Movement, which seeks to stop modern slavery.

"Together, we’re in it to end it!" the songstress wrote. "Help us shine a light on modern day slavery."

The photo received an outpouring of support from Underwood's fans, who wrote comments calling her beautiful and strong and praising her backing of a good cause. Many also noted they would be there to support her when she's ready to reveal her scars—so sweet!

"Carrie you are gorgeous and you will always be gorgeous scar or no scar," one user wrote, while another added: "You are a beautiful person inside and out. ❤"

And user Gina Marie took Carrie's photo-op as an opportunity to share a story about her son's accident. "My son got over 100 stitches in his face at age 9, he’s now 20, gorgeous inside and out and never has anyone complained or liked him any less because of it."

Following the accident, the "Before He Cheats" singer told fans she'll get back in front of the camera when she's ready, but that she "might look a bit different."

Experts explain the extent of her scarring will depend on the nature of the injury and how it was treated—details Underwood hasn't revealed. However, we're positive that her fans will only love her that much more when she's ready to reenter the public eye.

Despite the undoubtedly difficult experience, Underwood remains optimistic about all this year has to offer, writing to fans that, "I am determined to make 2018 amazing and I want to share things with you along the way." We love her positive attitude!